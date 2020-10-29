Mt. Pleasant Elementary School students study structure and function

1 of 4

Science experiment tests structures

During a recent Project Lead the Way lesson, students in Mrs. Amato’s class at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School in the Smithtown Central School District learned about structure and function in science. Each student designed and built his/her own strong and sturdy house for the characters in the “Three Little Pigs” story. They all watched to see if their homes held up when the Big Bad Wolf tried to blow them down.

Photos courtesy of Smithtown Central School District