Mount Sinai man killed in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in Coram on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Preston Pavlo was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima southbound on County Road 83 when the vehicle struck the rear of an unoccupied tow truck that was parked in the left lane just south of Mooney Pond Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. The tow truck was at the scene to remove a vehicle that was involved in a previous crash.

Pavlo, 83, of Mount Sinai, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check. A Motor Carrier Safety Section unit conducted a safety check of the tow truck at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.