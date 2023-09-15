Motorcyclist seriously injured in Manorville motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Manorville on Sept. 15

Aaron Wolk was operating a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle when he struck a cement truck on South Street at the intersection of Silas Woods Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wolk, 40, of Medford, was transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter, to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. The driver of the cement truck, Steven Kelly, 59, of Farmingdale, was not injured. The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check. The cement truck was inspected by the Motor Carrier Safety Section.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852- 8752.