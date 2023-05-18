Morgan Stanley’s Daniel R. Liff named to Forbes list

Morgan Stanley recently announced that Daniel R. Liff, a Managing Director, Financial Advisor in the Firm’s Hauppauge Wealth Management office and a resident of Setauket, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2023 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience. The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.

“I am pleased that Daniel R. Liff is representing Morgan Stanley,” commented Dino Carfora, Complex Manager of Morgan Stanley’s Hauppauge office. “To be named to this list recognizes Daniel’s professionalism and dedication to the needs of his valued clients.”