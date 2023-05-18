Melinda Cantor Designs celebrates grand opening in Port Jefferson Village

1 of 6

The Port Jefferson Chamber of Comerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Melinda Cantor Designs on May 2. Located at 903 Main Street, Suite 101, in Port Jefferson Village, the boutique stationery showroom/studio specializes in the design and printing of high quality wedding invitations. The occassion also marked the company’s 25th year in business.

“Thank you Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Melinda Cantor Designs into your beautiful town. We hope to make it sparkle even more,” said Cantor after the event.

Pictured at the ribbon cutting, from left, PJ Chamber Director & Past President Mary Joy Pipe, Owner of The East End Shirt Co.; 1st V.P. PJ Chamber Steve Munoz, Owner of The Amazing Olive; Secretary PJ Chamber Nancy Bradley, M&T Bank; owner Melinda Cantor; PJ Chamber President Stuart Vincent, Senior Community Relations Project Manager-Mather Hospital; Michael Casey, Amanda Branch and Doreen Horn.

For more information, call 631-277-2444 or visit www.melindacantordesigns.com.

Photos courtesy of PJCC