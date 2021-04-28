Mini golf at the Vanderbilt extended through May 16

Picnic & Putt at the Vanderbilt

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport invites visitors to play the museum’s William Vanderbilt Classic Mini-Golf Course through May 16. Play during the day on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ($15 per person), or reserve tickets for Sunset Picnic & Putt on Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Group package for up to 6 guests is $45. For tickets and more information, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.