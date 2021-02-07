Miller Place Kindergarten Registration: March 1 – March 19

Miller Place School District’s annual registration process for Andrew Muller Primary School’s kindergarten begins Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 19. Miller Place-Sound Beach children who are five years old on or before Dec. 1 are eligible to enter kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year.

As part of the two-step process, residents will begin by scheduling a mandatory appointment via the district’s online platform. In order to avoid any delay in the registration process, please have the following documentation accessible and available for each child that is entering kindergarten at the time of your scheduled appointment: 1) completed registration packet, 2) original birth certificate, 3) immunizations and current physical from your child’s physician, 4) proof of residence, and 5) custodial documentation (if applicable). Please note, incomplete registration packets will not be accepted and you may be asked to reschedule.

Registration appointments will be conducted at Central Office located at 7 Memorial Drive, Miller Place. For more information regarding the registration process, please call Natalie Vazquez at 631-474-2700 ext. 728.

For more information about the Miller Place School District, please visit the District’s website.