Middle Island man arrested for public lewdness

Suffolk County Policearrested a man on July 26 for allegedly committing a lewd act at a Middle Island nature preserve.

A woman was walking her dog on a path in Prosser Pines Nature Preserve, located at 67 Yaphank Middle Island Road, on July 20 when a man allegedly stepped out from behind a tree, exposed himself and committed a lewd act at approximately 8:45 a.m. Following an investigation by Seventh Squad detectives, Charles Hardy was arrested at his home on July 25 at 9:17 p.m.

Hardy, 28, of Middle Island, was charged with Public Lewdness. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who believes they may also be a victim of Hardy is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or 911.