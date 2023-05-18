Middle Country Mad Dogs too much for Sachem East

Middle Country Mad Dogs too much for Sachem East

by -
0 4
1 of 11
Middle Country senior Juliana Speziale scores for the Mad Dogs. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior Kaitlyn Ippolito pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior Olivia Annunziata passes to the outside. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior Mia Juvelier with another draw control. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior Olivia Annunziata rifles a shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior Kate Timarky looks to shoot. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior Kaitlyn Ippolito looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country goalie Jamie Cuozzo with a save. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior Kate Timarky splits a pair of defenders. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior Kate Timarky rips a shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Mad Dogs score. Photo by Bill Landon

Middle Country, the seventh seed, entered postseason play hosting tenth-seeded Sachem East in the opening round of the playoffs, leading the Arrows by five goals to open the second half of the Div. I matchup on Tuesday, May 16.

It was the trio of Kate Timarky, Juliana Speziale and Olivia Annunziata who dominated the scoreboard for the Mad Dogs, keeping Sachem East at bay in this contest.

Seniors Speziale and Annunziata, both of whom will play lacrosse for Long Island University next season, notched four goals apiece and three assists between them. 

Senior Kate Timarky, the Notre Dame-bound midfielder, netted five goals along with one assist in the 13-5 victory. Senior goalie Jamie Cuozzo had a quiet day in net with three saves.

Middle County travels to the quarterfinal round on Friday, May 19, when the Mad Dogs face second-seeded Northport. Game time is 4 p.m

– Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 9

0 9

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply