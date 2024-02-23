Merchandise swiped from T.J.Maxx in Kings Park
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Kings Park store in January.
A man allegedly stole merchandise valued at $674 from T.J. Maxx, located at 42 Indian Head Road, on January 27 at approximately 3:45 p.m.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online atwww.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.