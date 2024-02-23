Merchandise swiped from T.J.Maxx in Kings Park

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Kings Park store in January.

A man allegedly stole merchandise valued at $674 from T.J. Maxx, located at 42 Indian Head Road, on January 27 at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online atwww.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.