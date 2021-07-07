Meet Reboli Center’s July Artisan of the Month: Marshall Buck

Since he was a child, Marshall Buck has been fascinated with miniatures, especially cars. His special focus is in the creation of small scale models of classic, exotic automobiles. This interest was nurtured by family friends who would visit while driving the latest models of Aston Martin, Lancia, Rolls Royce, etc.

“Marshall’s miniature models bring another dimension to the Reboli’s current exhibit, “Shifting Gears,” which highlights automobiles, by showcasing his precise and exceptionally detailed works of art to our visitors,” said Lois Reboli, a founder of The Reboli Center. “The artistry and functionality of his models are amazing,” she added.

Marshall founded CMA Models in 1982 with the goal of providing serious collectors a combination of services at one venue. He offers the finest detailed custom built-to-order models in various scales, which he personally builds or are built by another highly trained craftsmen under his direction. CMA Models produces its own line of extremely limited edition of hand built model cars and kits. Marshall represents other similar artisans and serves as a broker and seller for one-of-a kind models. In addition, he has curated model shows for museums.

According to Marshall, “I am passionate about automobiles and the work that I do; and this work is certainly as demanding, and sometimes more so than a complete restoration of any full-size car.” A wide variety of his models is on display at the Reboli Center throughout the month of July.

The Reboli Center for Art & History is located at 64 Main Street in Stony Brook. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more informationt, call 631- 751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.

Photos courtesy of the Reboli Center.