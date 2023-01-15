Medical Compass: Are over-the-counter medications really low-risk?

Recently updated FDA warnings highlight risks

By David Dunaief, M.D.

What’s in your medicine cabinet?

Many of us keep a supply of over-the-counter medications for pain relief, fever and inflammation. This could include acetaminophen and a variety of NSDAIDs, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen sodium and diclofenac sodium.

“NSAIDs” is shorthand for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which are available by prescription or over-the-counter (OTC) at your local pharmacy or at any newsstand. Familiar NSAID brand names include Advil, Motrin, Aleve and Voltaren.

Americans consume more than 30 billion doses of NSAIDs a year, including both prescription and OTC use (1). As for acetaminophen, also known by the brand name, Tylenol, one quarter of Americans take it weekly.

Perhaps because they’re so easy to access and take, many think of these drugs as low risk. According to a poll of regular OTC NSAID users, 60 percent of them were not aware that they can have dangerous side effects (2).

They are so commonplace that most of my patients don’t even include them in a list of medications they take. I need to specifically ask about them.

Why be concerned about NSAIDs?

Unfortunately, NSAIDs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are responsible for 7,600 deaths annually and 10 times that number in hospitalizations (3).

NSAIDs increase the risk of several maladies, including heart attacks, gastrointestinal bleeding, stroke, exacerbation of diverticular disease, chronic arrhythmias (abnormal heartbeats) and erectile dysfunction. In some instances, the cardiovascular effects can be fatal.

These risks prompted the FDA to strengthen the warning labels on non-aspirin NSAID labels in 2015, advising that those taking NSAIDs should immediately seek medical attention if they experience chest pain, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, weakness in one part or side of their body, or slurred speech (4).

As recently as late 2020, the FDA added a warning label to non-aspirin NSAIDs about the potential for fetal kidney damage and pregnancy complications beginning around week 20 of a pregnancy (4).

Research on NSAID complications

In a case control study using the UK Primary Care Database, chronic users of NSAIDs between ages 40 and 89 had a significantly increased risk of a serious arrhythmia (abnormal heartbeat) called atrial fibrillation (5).

Interestingly, chronic users were defined as patients who took NSAIDs for more than 30 days. Those patients who used NSAIDs more than 30 days had a 57 percent increased risk of atrial fibrillation. A Danish study reinforces these results after the first month of use (6). This is not very long to have such a substantial risk. For patients who used NSAIDs longer than one year, the risk increased to 80 percent.

Atrial fibrillation is not an easy disease to treat.

NSAIDs also increase the risk of mortality in chronic users. Older patients who have heart disease or hypertension (high blood pressure) and are chronic NSAIDs users are at increased risk of death, according to an observational study (7). Compared to those who never or infrequently used them over about 2.5 years, chronic users had a greater than twofold increase in death due to cardiovascular causes. High blood pressure was not a factor, since the chronic users actually had lower blood pressure. Yet I have seen with my patients that NSAID use can increase blood pressure.

Is acetaminophen better than NSAIDs?

The Food & Drug Administration announced in 2011 that acetaminophen should not exceed 325 mg every four to six hours when used as a prescription combination pain reliever (4). The goal is to reduce and avoid severe injury to the liver, which can cause liver failure.

There is an intriguing paradox with acetaminophen: Hospitals typically dispense regular-strength 325-mg doses of the drug, whereas OTC doses frequently are found in extra-strength 500-mg tablets, and often the suggested dose is two tablets, or 1 gram. At the FDA’s request, Tylenol lowered its recommended daily dosage for extra strength Tylenol to no more than 3 grams a day to lower the risk of liver damage.

I have patients who have exceeded this, thinking that, because it is OTC, this is “safe.” Unfortunately, this is not true and can be dangerous.

One study that showed acute liver failure was due primarily to unintentional overdoses of acetaminophen (8). Accidental overdosing is more likely to occur when taking acetaminophen at the same time as a combination sinus, cough or cold remedy that also contains acetaminophen. OTC and prescription cold medications can contain acetaminophen.

Of course, if you already suffer from liver damage or disease, you should consult with your physician before taking any medications.

In order to be aware of potentially adverse events, you have to be your own best advocate and read labels. Remember to tell your physician if you are taking any OTC medications.

If you are a chronic user of NSAIDs or acetaminophen because of underlying inflammation, you may find an anti-inflammatory diet is an effective alternative.

References:

Dr. David Dunaief is a speaker, author and local lifestyle medicine physician focusing on the integration of medicine, nutrition, fitness and stress management.