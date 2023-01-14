Ronkonkoma man arrested for making a threat of mass harm at a school

Suffolk County Police this morning arrested a man for allegedly making a threat of mass harm at a school in Ronkonkoma on Jan. 13.

John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located at 130 Cherokee St., and allegedly yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m.

Following an investigation by Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, Carroll was located and taken into custody at his residence at 12:14 a.m. Carroll, 63, of 130 Belle Ave., Ronkonkoma, was charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm.