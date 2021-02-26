Margaret Ramann, former owner of East Setauket restaurant

Margaret Katherine Ramann died Feb. 22.

She was born Oct. 7, 1936, in Manhattan, to William and Christina Mullen.

Margaret and her husband, Albert, owned and successfully operated Bernard’s Restaurant in Coram and then Ramann’s Restaurant in East Setauket. Margaret and Albert moved to Florida only to return to New York and work in the restaurant industry until Al’s passing in 2008. They always worked together as a team and loved serving and getting to know their many loyal customers.

Margaret faithfully volunteered at Christian Aid Mission in Charlottesville, Virginia, from 2010 until 2015, assisting in the record keeping and financial divisions.

Margaret was predeceased in death by her husband, son Thomas and two older brothers, Joseph and John. She is survived by her son Timothy and his wife Frances of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; daughter, Terese and husband Keith of Huntersville, North Carolina; six granddaughters Kimberly and Meghan of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Erika and Noelle of Huntersville, North Carolina, and Mariah and Shavaun of Cary, North Carolina; five great grandchildren Paul, Luke, Mark, Adeline and Clara. Margaret is also survived by her siblings Mary, James, Jeremiah, Kathy, Theresa, Bill, Vincent, David, Michael and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to O.B. Davis Funeral Homes in Port Jefferson Station. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 2 from 9 to 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. at the Chapel at St. Charles, 200 Belle Terre Road, Port Jefferson. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed via Tribucast. Copy and paste the following link into your web browser to view the Mass. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/80833180

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in honor of Margaret to Hope House Ministries at 1 High Street, Port Jefferson, NY, 11777.