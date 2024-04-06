Manorville man arrested for drag racing

1 of 2

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on April 5 for drag racing in West Babylon.

First Precinct Crime Section officers responded to multiple calls of vehicles and motorcycles drag racing

in West Babylon, at approximately 10 p.m. Officers observed several vehicles shutting down a section

of roadway to traffic on Edison Avenue at Dale Street, allowing a motorcyclist to drag race and do

burnouts in the roadway. After observing the unlawful stunt behavior, officers took the motorcycle

operator into custody without incident.

Antonino Mangogna, 30, of Manorville, was charged with alleged Unlawful Stunt Behavior, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and several vehicle and traffic law violations. The motorcycle was impounded.

Mangogna was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in

Central Islip on a later date.