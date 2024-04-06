Brooklyn man sentenced to 4.5 to 13.5 years in prison for high-speed crash that killed a child

Travis Dickson Pleaded Guilty in February to Driving 119 mph With a Revoked License and While Impaired by Alcohol and Marijuana

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 6 that Travis Dickson, 32, of Brooklyn, was sentenced to 4.5 to 13.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in February to driving his vehicle at an extremely high rate of speed on the Long Island Expressway and crashing into the back of another vehicle, killing a 9-year-old boy.

“As this case clearly illustrates, drunk and drug-impaired drivers are a danger to our communities and often times cause collisions which turn fatal for innocent victims,” said District Attorney Tierney. “A child lost their life because of the selfish actions of the defendant. I hope that this prison sentence brings some small degree of solace to the victim’s family who are undoubtedly still grieving his loss.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on August 22, 2022, at approximately 1:49 a.m., Dickson drove a 2018 BMW 540i westbound on the Long Island Expressway at 119 mph, while he was impaired by a combination of alcohol and marijuana. Dickson then struck the back of a 2019 Toyota Corolla, making no attempt to use the vehicle’s brakes prior to the impact. Inside the Toyota was a 9-year-old child restrained in a booster seat, and his father, the driver.