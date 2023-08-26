Man stabbed at Millers Pond in Smithtown

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating an assault that seriously injured a man at Millers Pond in Smithtown in the early morning of Aug. 26.

After conversing with an unknown female on social media two days ago, a Bay Shore man agreed to

meet with her at Millers Pond, located on Maple Avenue. The man arrived at 2:20 a.m. and was sitting

in his vehicle when four males wearing bandanas on their faces approached his vehicle. One male broke

his windshield and another pointed a gun and demanded he exit the vehicle. The man was then assaulted

and stabbed.

The suspects, who were described as Hispanic, fled into nearby woods. The victim, 24, was transported

to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.