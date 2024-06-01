Man seriously injured in Islandia shooting

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a Wyandanch man in Islandia on May 31.

A 38-year-old man was in the parking lot of Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located at 3635 Express Drive North, when he was approached by a person and shot twice. The shooter fled the scene. The victim entered the casino, where 911 was called at 10:18 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854- 8451 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.