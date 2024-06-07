Man seriously Injured in Centereach motorcycle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Centereach on June 7.

Thomas Seeley was operating a 2023 Honda motorcycle westbound on Middle Country Road when the motorcycle collided with a 2015 Ford Mustang, driven by Frank Rios, that was turning left onto Selden Boulevard from Middle Country Road, at approximately 12:50 p.m.

Seeley, 21, of Middle Island, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Rios, 28, of Coram, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Ford refused medical treatment.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.