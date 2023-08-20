Man killed in motor vehicle crash in Port Jefferson Station

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in Port Jefferson Station in the early morning of Aug. 20.

Christopher W. McGuckin was driving a 2012 Hyundai Genesis southbound on Route 112, near Washington Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a telephone pole and a fire hydrant, and then crashed into a tree, at approximately 12:45 a.m.

McGuckin, 54, of Shoreham, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.