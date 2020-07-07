Man Arrested after Striking Two Protesters in Huntington

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man after he struck two Black Lives Matter protesters in Huntington Station June 6.

Anthony Cambareri was operating a 2018 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Broadway when he allegedly struck two protesters who were standing in the roadway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The pedestrians were transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Cambareri was not injured and the vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Cambareri, 36, of Coram, was charged with assault third degree. He was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.