Man arrested after police discover drug manufacturing laboratory in Ronkonkoma

Suffolk County Police on June 8 arrested a man who allegedly owned and operated a functioning drug manufacturing laboratory in Ronkonkoma.

Fifth Precinct Patrol officers and Canine Section officers responded to a report of a burglary at Quantitative Laboratories, located at 1850 Pond Road, at approximately 3:30 a.m. While searching the premises for the burglars, officers discovered equipment and chemicals consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Following an investigation by Fifth Squad detectives, Arson Section detectives and Narcotics Section detectives, with the assistance of members of the New York State Police and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Matthew Leshinsky, the owner and operator of Quantitative Laboratories, was arrested. Significant quantities of solid and liquid methamphetamine, ketamine and cocaine were confiscated from the premises, along with approximately $40,000 in cash.

Leshinsky, 23, of 132 Sunrise Lane, Levittown, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, five counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree and Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine 3rd Degree.