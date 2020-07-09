Man Arrested After Falsely Reporting He Was Struck by Car During Huntington Station Protest

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man after he falsely reported that he was struck by a car during a protest in Huntington Station earlier this week.

Keith Harrison was at a Black Lives Matter protest on Broadway July 6 when a vehicle struck a pedestrian at approximately 6:45 p.m. Harrison allegedly filed a police report, stating he was also struck and was transported to Huntington Hospital.

An investigation by 2nd Squad detectives determined Harrison was not struck. He was arrested at his home, located at 19 Milford St., Hempstead, at approximately 4:30 p.m. July 8.

Harrison, 56, was charged with falsely reporting an Incident. He was issued a Field Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip July 28.