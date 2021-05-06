Major milestone: SBU vaccine point of distribution hits 200,000

In the race to get Long Island vaccinated against COVID-19, Stony Brook University hit a major vaccine milestone, celebrating its 200,000th shot today. The mark was reached at the state-run mass vaccination site established by Governor Cuomo, located in the Innovation & Discovery Building (IDC) in the University’s Research and Development (R&D) Park. Stony Brook’s IDC Point of Distribution (POD) has been up-and-running since January 18. In total, Stony Brook Medicine (SBM) has administered 350,000 vaccines at PODs all across Long Island.

“I am so proud of the critical contribution Stony Brook University is making in the battle to stop the spread of this disease and bring the COVID crisis to an end,” says Maurie McInnis, President of Stony Brook University. “Today’s vaccine milestone is a profound testament to the dedication, expertise and resources we’ve been able to provide to the lives of those in our community and beyond.”

Stony Brook Medicine has also played a critical role in vaccinating residents on the East End of Long Island. SBM’s other state-run vaccination site located at Stony Brook’s Southampton campus opened on March 19 and has since distributed 30,000 vaccines. In addition, 20,000 shots have been distributed through PODs facilitated by Stony Brook Southampton Hospital in Southampton and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. Another 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Margaret McGovern, Vice President for Health System Clinical Programs and Strategy, Stony Brook Medicine, who oversees vaccine distribution, said, “Stony Brook Medicine has administered more than 350,000 vaccines at our various PODs, including Stony Brook University Hospital, the Stony Brook Union, Stony Brook Advanced Specialty Care in Commack, Stony Brook Southampton and multiple locations throughout the East End of Long Island, serviced by Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

“Today’s milestone of administering 200,000 COVID-19 vaccinations at the R&D Park, in partnership with New York State, demonstrates our responsiveness, capabilities and determination to protect the Long Island community. We will keep doing our part to vaccinate as many people as possible,” added Dr. McGovern.

To further serve its patients across the island, SBM worked with the state to successfully develop community PODs as pop-up sites in underserved communities on Long Island, to reach communities of color and the elderly, as well as help build trust.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine rollout through Stony Brook Medicine, visit https://www. stonybrookmedicine.edu/ patientcare/COVID-19_vaccine_ info.