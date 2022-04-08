Mad Dogs bite the Blue Waves

Mad Dogs bite the Blue Waves

by -
0 24
1 of 13
Middle Country midfielder Collin Farrell wins at “X” in a Div I road game against Riverhead Apr. 1. Bill Landon photo
Middle Country attacker Jack Cavalieri scores for the Mad Dogs. Bill Landon photo
Middle Country long stickman Jaden Bowers clears the ball for the Mad Dogs . Bill Landon photo
Middle Country attacker Charlie Cavalieri scores on his blind side for the Mad Dogs. Bill Landon photo
Middle Country attacker Jeremy Poggi scores for the Mad Dogs. Bill Landon photo
Score
Middle Country attacker Charlie Cavalieri’s shot on goal for the Mad Dogs. Bill Landon photo
Middle Country midfielder Colin Cleary drives to the crease for the Mad Dogs. Bill Landon photo
Timeout Middle Country. Bill Landon
Middle Country passes to the outside . Bill Landon photo
Middle Country scores. Bill Landon photo
Middle Country midfielder Justin Robbert pushes up-field for the Mad Dogs. Bill Landon photo
Middle Country attacker Charlie Cavalieri rips a shot on goal for the Mad Dogs. Bill Landon photo

By Bill Landon

The Mad Dogs of Middle Country came out snarling in their first league game of their 2022 campaign with a dominant road win against Riverhead in a 16-5 victory, April 1.  

Attackman Charlie Cavalieri split the pipes four times, one goal an acrobatic around the back no look score. Jack Cavalieri netted three goals as did Jeremy Poggi, and Colin Cleary scored twice. Aidan Eck, Collin Farrell, Justin Robbert and Joe Speziale add a goal apiece. Michael Gagliardi had six saves in net. 

The win lifts Middle Country to 1-0 in their division, 2-1 overall.  

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 21

0 22

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply