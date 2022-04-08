Mad Dogs bite the Blue Waves

1 of 13

By Bill Landon

The Mad Dogs of Middle Country came out snarling in their first league game of their 2022 campaign with a dominant road win against Riverhead in a 16-5 victory, April 1.

Attackman Charlie Cavalieri split the pipes four times, one goal an acrobatic around the back no look score. Jack Cavalieri netted three goals as did Jeremy Poggi, and Colin Cleary scored twice. Aidan Eck, Collin Farrell, Justin Robbert and Joe Speziale add a goal apiece. Michael Gagliardi had six saves in net.

The win lifts Middle Country to 1-0 in their division, 2-1 overall.