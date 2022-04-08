SBU Sports: Women’s lacrosse celebrates victory over Arizona Sun Devils

Sophomore midfielder Ellie Masera and junior attacker Kailyn Hart each tallied six points, leading the No. 5 Stony Brook women’s lacrosse program to a 16-4 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on April 1 at LaValle Stadium.

Masera recorded a five-spot in the goal column, adding 11 draw controls on the day. Hart had four goals and two assists, leading her squad in the facilitation department.

10 different players recorded an assist on the afternoon, with four different players recording multiple goals. Hart started the scoring as the Seawolves raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

The home team used a 5-0 run in the second quarter to pull away, establishing a six-goal advantage with 2:45 in the second frame. They went two better in the second half, rattling off the first eight goals.

“You know, Friday night, our team was excited to be out here. We had a lot of Long Island youth teams here and their [Arizona State] assistant is an alum. They brought a lot of intensity early on and we were a little rattled,” said head coach Joe Spallina after the game.

“I didn’t want to call timeout. I wanted to see how they would handle adversity and handle the situation and I thought they did a good job of getting through. Once we got that first goal, it calmed us down. This is the formula for us right now: getting stops defensively and play smart and efficiently on offense. Sometimes that means putting the ball in the corner and living to fight another day. … I’m proud of our kids. We’re playing really good lacrosse. We’ve learned a lot as the season has gone on but we are making major strides,” he added.