Mad Dogs beat Smithtown West Bulls

Smithtown West junior Samantha Jones near the crease in a road game against Middle Country May 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore midfield Mia Juvelier cuts inside for Middle County May 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore midfield Mia Juvelier drives past a defender for Middle County May 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore midfield Mia Juvelier wins the draw for Middle County against Smithtown West May 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Laura Luikart shoots for the Bulls in a road game against Middle Country May 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country sophomore Kate Timarky sprints up-field in a Div I home game against Smithtown West May 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West 8th grader Kate Theofield looks for a cutter in a Div I game against Middle Country May 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle County sophomore Kaitlyn Ippolito in traffic in a Div I home game May 24. Bill Landon photo
Sophomore attack Kaitlyn Ippolito fires at the cage for Middle Country in a Div I home game May 24. Bill Landon photo
Middle Country sophomore Juliana Speziale pushes up-field in a home game against Smithtown West. Bill Landon photo
Sophomore midfielder Juliana Speziale passes to a cutter in a home game against Smithtown West. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West 8th grader Joliana Schiavo sprints upfield against Middle Country May 24. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West freshman Isabella Dantuono scores in a Div I match up against Middle Country. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West 8th grader Grace Theofield looks inside in a Div I game against Middle Country May 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West draw control. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West freshman defender Ava Capasso gets checked in a road game against Middle Country May 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior Alyssa Oddo looks for a cutter in a 21-9 victory over Smithtown West May 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior Alyssa Oddo (R) passes in a 21-9 victory over Smithtown West May 24. Photo by Bill Landon

Having lost their first five games of the season, Middle County needed to get back to their winning ways making short work of Smithtown West at home besting the Bulls, 21-9.

Eight minutes in Middle Country sophomores Kate Timarky and Kaitlyn Ippolito made their presence known with two goals apiece followed by senior attack Alyssa Oddo and Olivia Annunziata who both found the net.

Smithtown West was unable to keep pace trailing by eight at halftime, and three minutes into the second half, it would be a running clock the rest of the way. Smithtown West goalie Erin Fels had five saves in net and Tabitha Bernstein stopped four.

Timarky led the way for the Mad Dogs with five goals and five assists. Oddo had four goals as did teammates Annunziata and Ippolito

The win lifts Middle Country to 3-6 with 5five games remaining while the loss drops Smithtown West to 3-7 with four games left on their schedule.

