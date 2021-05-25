Mad Dogs beat Smithtown West Bulls

1 of 18

Having lost their first five games of the season, Middle County needed to get back to their winning ways making short work of Smithtown West at home besting the Bulls, 21-9.

Eight minutes in Middle Country sophomores Kate Timarky and Kaitlyn Ippolito made their presence known with two goals apiece followed by senior attack Alyssa Oddo and Olivia Annunziata who both found the net.

Smithtown West was unable to keep pace trailing by eight at halftime, and three minutes into the second half, it would be a running clock the rest of the way. Smithtown West goalie Erin Fels had five saves in net and Tabitha Bernstein stopped four.

Timarky led the way for the Mad Dogs with five goals and five assists. Oddo had four goals as did teammates Annunziata and Ippolito

The win lifts Middle Country to 3-6 with 5five games remaining while the loss drops Smithtown West to 3-7 with four games left on their schedule.