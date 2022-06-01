Look Book Luncheon heads to Three Village Inn June 9

Grab your fanciest hat and get off to the races!

Stony Brook Village Center is proud to announce Mint Clothing Boutique will be celebrating the release of their first private line of designs at a Belmont Stakes themed Look Book Luncheon. The luncheon will take place at the Three Village Inn on Thursday June 9 at noon until 3 p.m. (rain date: Friday, June 10, same time).

As guests enjoy their al fresco lunch, models will stroll through the gardens wearing the private line’s breathable, sustainable and easy-to-wear styles. Tickets for this event are $35 per person and include a three-course prix fix lunch. To reserve your seat, call the Three Village Inn at 631-751-0555.

Mint Clothing Boutique was created in 2004 by Joanna Mazzella, inspired by the beauty and lifestyle of the North Fork and the Hamptons. The boutique offers a unique collection of beautiful pieces from luxury clothing brands, tailored to create a refreshing shopping experience that highlights the modern woman’s lifestyle. Mint Clothing Boutique is located at 119 Main Street in Stony Brook Village and is open daily 10am to 6pm.