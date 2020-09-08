Longtime Public Servant Tom Muratore Passes Away

Suffolk County Legislator Tom Muratore (R-Ronkonkoma), 74, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, leaving behind a career of public service both in police and in local government.

His passing was announced by Suffolk officials Tuesday afternoon.

“For the last 10 years, he served his constituents with passion and unwavering dedication,” said Presiding Officer Rob Calarco in a statement. “Around the horseshoe, he was a quiet warrior. He chose his moments carefully, and when he spoke, people listened. During the COVID crisis, Tom was there for his constituents in every way – even if that meant putting himself at risk – because that is the kind of public servant he was.”

Muratore graduated from Central Islip High School in 1963, according to his bio on the legislature’s website, and has resided in Ronkonkoma with his wife Linda since 1970.

Before his start, the legislature serving the 4th district which runs from the Brookhaven portions of Ronkonkoma through Centereach and Selden and as north as portions of Port Jefferson Station, Muratore was a Suffolk County Police officer for close to 35 years. He would also become an instructor at the police academy and vice president for the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association, a position that he held for 18 years.

The Ronkonkoma resident was elected to the 4th district in November 2009. He served as the vice chair for the Public Works, Transportation and Energy Committee, and served on the Environment, Planning and Agriculture as well as the Seniors and Consumer Protection Committees.

In 2014, he sponsored a bill to establish an Energy Utility Oversight Task Force. Among his other accomplishments, he was instrumental in helping get a bill passed to secure a 23-acre parcel on Boyle Road in Selden later developed into a Town of Brookhaven ballfield, park and walking trail called the Selden Park Complex. He also cosponsored bills to penalize illegal dumping and helped pass laws to monitor drones in county parks and to provide parking for veterans at county facilities.

In the community, he was known as a supporter of the Bethel Hobbs Community Farm in Centereach. The legislator was also known for his desire to secure funds for sewering in the Selden and Centereach communities. In his last election in 2019, Muratore secured his seat by almost 19 percentage points higher than his opponent.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) ordered flags at county facilities lowered to half mast in his honor.