Long Island Cars’ final car show of the season heads to Farmingville Nov. 7

“Long Island Cars” will present the “Best Cars on Long Island” Car Show & Swap Meet at the Bald Hill Cultural Center in Farmingville on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. , the final show of the season. Hundreds of classic and collectible automobiles including street rods, muscle cars, antiques, exotics and imports will be on display at this competitively judged event with over fifty classes ranging from stock to chopped and modified vehicles.

Also included in this final show of the season is “Long Island’s Largest Swap Meet” where vendors will be selling all kinds accessories necessary for the auto enthusiast which is always a gold mine for unusual and hard to find car parts. If you’re looking to buy a car, whether it’s your dream machine or a wreck to begin restoring, you’ll want to check out the “Car Corral” where cars will be offered for sale by their owners. There will be live music by “The Fugitives” plus food and refreshments. Rain date is Nov. 14.

Bald Hill Cultural Center is located at 1 Ski Run Lane in Farmingville, 11738. L.I.E. 63 North, take County Rd 83 North 1 mile and exit right, follow signs to amphitheater parking lot. Admission to the event is $10.00; under 12 years are free; free parking. Follow CDC mask and social distance guidance for entry. Show or sell your collectible car with admission. Judged cars and vendors register at the gate between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. For more information, call 631-567-5898 or visit www.LongIslandCars.com.