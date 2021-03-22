Local student honored with scholarship

Riley Meckley, a junior at Ward Melville High School placed third at the NY State Competition of the 84th Annual American Legion Oratorical Contest, earning a $2,500 scholarship.

Competitors had to first advance from their respective county, district, zone and regional areas in order to advance to the state finals. Each student had to prepare a 10 minute speech based on the United States Constitution, highlighting the duties and obligations of a citizen. The oration must be given without any notes.

They then had to perform a second speech based on the articles and amendments to the Constitution.

“The Oratorical Contest has been a long standing program of the American Legion,” said Gene Ordmandy Jr., county commander and past post commander of the American Legion Post 432 in Port Jefferson.

“Every year we search for bright young students with a willingness to learn and give an oration from memory. We are fortunate to have Riley Meckley, a Junior Member of the Legion Auxiliary, participate for the past two years, advancing to state and earning unprecedented third place New York State titles both times,” he said.