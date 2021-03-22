Smithtown East football downs Connetquot

Smithtown East football downs Connetquot

by -
0 28
1 of 23
Smithtown East senior Tyler Pohlman cuts to the outside in a 27-19 victory at home March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East co-captain Tyler Pohlman bolts through an opening in a league 3 matchup at home March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Tyler Pohlman stiff arms a Connetquot defender in a League 3 matchup at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
Timeout Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Thomas Russo III (L) and Tyler Pohlman sandwich a Connetquot running back in a 27-19 victory at home March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East defensive back Thomas Russo III breaks up a pass play in a home game against Connetquot March 20 . Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East defensive back Thomas Russo III breaks up the pass play at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Nick Saccone brings down a Connetquot runner in a League 3 matchup at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
Senior quarterback Nick Karika bolts out of the backfield after losing his helmet in a Smithtown East victory at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
The Smithtown East Whisperettes provided halftime entertainment in a League 3 home game March 20. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East co-captain Nick Karika scores one of his four touchdowns on the day in a League 3 victory at home March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
The Smithtown East Whisperettes provided that halftime entertainment in a League 3 home game March 20. Bill Landon photo
Nick Karika goes above and beyond the call of duty for Smithtown East in a 27-19 victory at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East co-captain Nick Karika scores one of his four touchdowns on the day in a League 3 victory at home March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East co-captain Nick Karika scores one of his four touchdowns on the day in a League 3 victory at home March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East co-captain Nick Karika scores in a League 3 matchup at home March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East quarterback Nick Karika saunters into the endzone for six in a league 3 matchup at home March 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Nick Karika (R) celebrates with teammate Conor Ruotolo after one of his four touchdowns on the day at home against Connetquot March 20. Bill Landon photo
Freshman wide receiver Jack Melore eludes a Connetquot defender in a 27-19 victory at home March 20. Bill Landon photo
Ethan Sterrett in a Smithtown East timeout against Connetquot March 20. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Aidan Meringolo in a time out against Connetquot March 20. Bill Landon photo

Fresh off their season opening 66-0 blowout over Copiague, Smithtown East was in the driver’s seat from the opening kickoff led by senior quarterback and co-captain Nick Karika who scored four touchdowns for the Bulls to win it 27-19 at home March 20.

Karika had touchdown runs of two yards, nine yards, 12 yards and his longest, a 49 yarder to put his team out front by 14 with six minutes left in the game. Connetquot managed to find the endzone with seconds remaining in the game.

The win lifts to Bulls to 2-0 for the top spot in League 3. They will hit the road March 27 where they’ll face Hills East. Game time is 1:30 p.m.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 164

0 311

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply