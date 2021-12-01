Local nonprofit keeps Port Jeff Station man’s legacy alive Port Times RecordSuffolk County by Julianne Mosher - December 1, 2021 0 18 Nick Wolber surroundedd by friends at the first Support The Kid Founder’s Event fundraiser before he passed away from cancer. Photo from Anna Wolber Before Nicholas Wolber passed away, he had a major goal — to create a nonprofit that would help children and their families who are experiencing the stresses of cancer. Wolber was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma — a rare form of soft tissue childhood cancer — in December 2005 at the age of 22. After going through chemotherapy and radiation he lived his life for almost five years cancer free, unfortunately returning in his chest with a fatal diagnosis. But according to his mother, Anna, Nick knew he wanted to create an organization that would help the children he met while staying at Cohen’s Children’s Hospital. “He was always in the children’s ward,” she said. “He was the big brother and loved the kids there.” Anna said that before he died, he raised money, planned and got everything together to establish “Support The Kid,” a completely volunteer-based nonprofit where money goes directly to families in need. “He wanted the money to go directly to the families,” she said. “They can use it for travel or whatever is not covered by insurance … We know what they’re going through.” Wolber passed surrounded by loved ones in 2011 at the age of 28, but luckily was able to see the organization come to fruition officially in 2010. The first year, they hosted what would become an annual fundraiser where people could gather, eat, drink and buy raffle tickets for different baskets. “He was there at the first one,” Anna said. “It was good — He got to see it and he knew everything was going to be okay.” The 11th annual Support The Kid Founder’s Event fundraiser will be held this week on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. People are welcomed at Miller’s Ale House in Lake Grove to raise funds and help those suffering from cancer. According to Support The Kid, since its inception, the nonprofit has donated over $700,000 to more than 180 children across the country. Originally founded here in Port Jefferson Station, they now have teams in New York, California, Oklahoma and Texas spreading the word. Thursday’s event will be the first fundraiser in-person for the group since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anna said that she knows her son is looking down smiling at what his family has accomplished in his name for others. “I think he’s very happy,” she said.