Let’s Eat: National Cheesecake Day is July 30

By Heidi Sutton

Rich, creamy and decadent, cheesecake is made with cream cheese, eggs, sugar, and vanilla. Add a crumbly graham cracker crust and a fruit topping for the ultimate cheesecake experience! In celebration of National Cheesecake Day on July 30, serve up a delicious Cherry, Lemon or Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake.

Cherry Cheesecake

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 cups sugar, divided

1-1/2 pkg. (8 oz. each) Philadelphia cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tsp. vanilla

1-1/2 eggs

1/2 can (21 oz.) cherry pie filling

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350°F. Mix graham crumbs, butter and 1/4 cup sugar; press onto bottom of 9-inch springform pan. Beat cream cheese and remaining sugar in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add sour cream and vanilla; mix well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating on low speed after each addition just until blended. Pour over crust. Bake 1 hour to 1 hour 10 min. or until center is almost set. Run knife around rim of pan to loosen cake; cool before removing rim. Refrigerate cheesecake 4 hours. Top with pie filling before serving.

Lemon Cheesecake with Fruit

YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup butter, melted

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

3 eggs

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 orange, peeled and separated

8 raspberries

3 mint leaves, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. In medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press firmly into 9-inch springform pan. In large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Add eggs, fresh lemon juice and vanilla extract; mix until combined. Pour into pan. Bake 50-55 minutes, or until center springs back when lightly pressed. Chill in refrigerator until completely cooled. Arrange orange slices around border of cake and place raspberries in middle. Top with mint leaves.

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 pkg. (8 oz. each) Philadelphia cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

1 ready-to-use graham cracker crumb crust (6 oz.)

3 Tbsp. red raspberry preserves

whipped cream

1 cup fresh raspberries

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350°F. Beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla with mixer until blended. Add eggs; mix just until blended. Pour into crust. Dot top of batter with preserves; swirl gently with knife. Bake 40 min. or until center is almost set. Cool completely. Refrigerate several hours. Serve topped with whipped cream and raspberries.