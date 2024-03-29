Let’s Eat: Last minute dessert ideas for an Easter gathering

By Heidi Sutton

Still on the fence of what to make for Easter dessert? Try this recipe for Double Lemon Cheesecake Bars or add the rich flavor of caramel to your dessert table with a recipe like this No Bake Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake for a tempting, tasty treat.

Double Lemon Cheesecake Bars

YIELD: Makes 16 servings

INGREDIENTS:

52 vanilla wafers, finely crushed (about 2 cups)

3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

4 eggs, divided

4 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

1 3/4 cups sugar, divided

3 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/3 cup lemon juice (about 2 lemons), divided

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup water

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 325°F. Line 13-by-9-inch pan with parchment paper, with ends of paper extending over sides. Mix wafer crumbs and butter until blended; press onto bottom of prepared pan. Bake 10 minutes.

Separate 1 egg; refrigerate yolk until ready to use. Beat cream cheese, 1 cup sugar, flour, lemon zest, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and vanilla in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add egg white and remaining 3 whole eggs, 1 at a time, mixing on low speed after each until just blended. Pour over crust.

Bake 40 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool 1 hour. Refrigerate 4 hours. Mix cornstarch and remaining sugar in medium saucepan; gradually stir in water and remaining lemon juice until blended. Bring just to boil on medium heat, stirring constantly; cook and stir until clear and thickened. Lightly beat reserved egg yolk in small bowl with fork until blended; stir in 2 tablespoons of hot cornstarch mixture.

Return to remaining cornstarch mixture in saucepan; stir until blended. Cook 1 minute or until thickened, stirring constantly. Cool slightly. Spoon lemon glaze over cheesecake. Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm. Garnish with 1/2 cup blueberries, lemon peel and fresh mint leaves. Use parchment handles to remove cheesecake from pan before cutting to serve.

No Bake Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake

YIELD: Makes 8 to 10 servings

INGREDIENTS:

10 graham crackers, crumbled

7 tablespoons butter, melted

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

caramel sauce, divided

16 ounces cream cheese

7 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 cup whipping cream

chocolate covered caramels like Rolo

DIRECTIONS:

Place graham crackers in re-sealable plastic bag. Using rolling pin or soup can, roll graham crackers into fine crumbs.

In medium bowl, add cracker crumbs, melted butter, sugar and cinnamon; stir until combined. Press into bottom of pie plate. Drizzle caramel sauce over crust; set aside.

In medium bowl, combine cream cheese, powdered sugar and whipping cream. Pour over graham cracker crust. Refrigerate 24 hours. Place chocolate caramel candy pieces around pie. Drizzle with caramel sauce.