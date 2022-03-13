Let’s Eat!: Enjoy a shamrock of flavors on St. Patrick’s Day

From hearty stews to minty pies, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are all about enjoying the flavors of the holiday.

American Irish Stew

YIELD: Serves 6

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/4 pounds beef, top round, cut into 3/4-inch pieces

3 cloves garlic, minced

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 medium onion, coarsely chopped

3 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces

2 medium parsnips, cut into large chunks

3 cups low-fat, reduced-sodium beef broth

4 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 leek, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

DIRECTIONS:

In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add beef and garlic. Cook, gently stirring until meat is evenly browned. Season with salt and pepper. Add onion, carrots and parsnips. Cook 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer about 75 minutes, or until meat is tender. Stir in potatoes and simmer another 30 minutes. Add rosemary and leeks. Continue to simmer, uncovered, until potatoes are tender. To avoid potatoes from falling apart, do not overcook. Serve hot and garnish with parsley, if desired.

Irish Potato Bread

This potato bread is just as easy to make as a soda bread, in fact it’s pretty much the same recipe with the addition of potatoes and the potatoes help keep this bread so nice and moist and tender giving it a heavenly texture!

YIELD: Makes 1 bread

INGREDIENTS:

2 medium or large russet potatoes

1 egg

1 egg white

1/3 cup canola oil

3/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons green onion, minced

1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for dusting and kneading

1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 375 F. Peel potatoes. Slice one potato and boil in saucepan 15 minutes, or until tender. Remove potato from saucepan into large bowl. Mash potato then set aside. Grate second potato onto cloth. Wring potato in cloth to remove excess water. Add grated potato to mashed potato in large bowl. Add egg, egg white, oil, milk, onion, caraway seeds, 3 1/4 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Stir with wooden spoon until mixture is soft and sticky.

Turn dough onto floured surface. Adding flour as needed, knead dough to form 8-inch round shape with slight dome. Place dough onto baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cut large “X” on top of dough about 1/2 inch deep. Bake 55 minutes until golden brown. Cool on wire rack 1 hour before serving.

Luck o’ the Irish Mint Pie

YIELD: Makes 2 pies (9 inches each)

INGREDIENTS:

3 3/4 cups heavy whipped cream, divided

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 1/4 cups, plus 2 tablespoons, powdered sugar, divided

5 drops green food coloring

1 1/4 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided

1/4 teaspoon mint extract

1 bag mint chocolate candies, chopped, divided

2 chocolate cookie crusts (9 inches each)

1 bag mint chocolate candies

DIRECTIONS:

To make filling: In bowl of stand mixer, whisk 2 1/2 cups heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Transfer to bowl. In separate stand mixer bowl, beat cream cheese on high 2 minutes. Gradually add 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar and green food coloring; mix until smooth. Add 1/4 teaspoon vanilla and mint extract; mix well. Fold prepared whipped cream into cream cheese mixture. Fold 1 cup chopped mint chocolate candies into filling.

To make frosting: In bowl of stand mixer, whisk remaining heavy cream and remaining powdered sugar. Add remaining vanilla extract and mix until stiff peaks form. Pour filling into crusts and smooth tops. Fill decorating bag with frosting and pipe thick band around edges of pies. Then pipe circle dollops evenly around edges of pies. Scatter 1 cup chopped mint chocolate candies in middle of pies. Place whole mint chocolate candies into each dollop of frosting around edges of pies. Refrigerate until firm, 5 to 6 hours, before serving