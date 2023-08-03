Let’s Eat: Celebrate summer in style with tomatoes

By Heidi Sutton

When your garden gives you a bounty of tomatoes, try this recipe for Ribeye Steak, Grape Tomato and Mushroom Kebabs on the grill or whip up this new summer tomato salad from Mirabelle Restaurant in Stony Brook topped with burrata, an artisan Italian cheese made of mozzarella and cream.

Ribeye Steak, Grape Tomato and Mushroom Kebabs

Recipe courtesy of Albertsons

INGREDIENTS:

2 cloves garlic

1/2 small bunch Italian (flat-leaf) parsley

1/4 extra-virgin olive oil

1/8 cup red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3/4pound ribeye steak

1/2 pint grape tomatoes

1/4 pound white mushrooms

green pepper, sliced

1/2 medium red onion

6 skewers

DIRECTIONS:

Peel and mince garlic. Wash and dry parsley. Shave leaves off stems; discard stems and mince leaves.

In large bowl, whisk minced garlic, half the minced parsley (reserve remainder for garnish), olive oil, vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper. Cut steak into cubes; transfer to marinade bowl and toss to coat. Wash tomatoes, mushrooms and green pepper. Halve mushrooms. Add tomatoes, mushrooms and green pepper to marinade. Peel onion and cut into chunks; add to marinade. Toss beef and vegetables until well coated. Heat grill pan, outdoor grill or skillet to medium-high heat. Thread steak and vegetables onto six skewers.

Cook kebabs in batches until steak is browned and vegetables are tender, 3-5 minutes per side. Transfer to plate and repeat with remaining kebabs. Sprinkle with remaining minced parsley and serve.

Burrata & Heirloom Tomato Salad

Recipe courtesy of Mirabelle Restaurant

YIELD: Makes 1 serving

INGREDIENTS:

1 large heirloom tomato

1/2 cup seedless cucumber

1/2 cup red onion

fresh basil

Salt to taste

1/4 cup white balsamic vinaigrette

One 2.5 ounce round fresh burrata cheese

olive oil

black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Slice tomato into medium sized half-moons. De-seed cucumber, cut into crescent moons. Julianne red onion. Pick 5 basil leaves from stem, leave whole. Combine above ingredients in a large bowl, season with salt and drizzle with white balsamic vinaigrette. Toss to combine ingredients. Plate coated veggie mixture in a salad bowl. Top with burrata and garnish with olive oil drizzle and black pepper.