Let’s Eat: A crowd-pleasing dip

By Heidi Sutton

Summer is the perfect time to entertain. If you’re a home chef, you know how fun and fulfilling it is to host friends and family.

Check out this addicting parmesan dip recipe courtesy of Signature Kitchen Suite’s executive chef Nick Ritchie that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. You can serve it as a topping for fresh bread, crostini (see recipe on left) or bruschetta, toss it with pasta, spoon it over fresh sliced tomatoes, add to a salad, dollop it on steak or chicken breast, or use it as a pizza base. The possibilities are endless!

Chef Nick’s Parmesan Dip

YIELD: Makes 2 1/2 cups

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces Parmesan cheese, broken into 1-inch chunks

8 ounces Asiago cheese, broken into 1-inch chunks

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 tablespoons chopped basil

2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions

1 tablespoon pepper flakes

1-1/2 cups extra-virgin olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

Place the cheese chunks in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse for about 10 seconds to break the cheese into small granules. (Use a rubber spatula to scrape down and recombine between every couple of pulses.) Add the remaining ingredients except olive oil and pulse briefly.

Using a spatula, remove all to a mixing bowl. Fold the olive oil into the blended ingredients and mix well by hand. Transfer the dip to a sealed container and refrigerate for up to two weeks. Bring to room temperature before serving.

*To make the dip more spicy, add 1 tablespoon of Calabrian chili paste.

Basic Crostini

YIELD: Makes about 20 pieces

INGREDIENTS:

2 medium baguettes,

2 to 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Using a sharp bread knife slice the bread into neat, even, thin slices. If the baguette being used is on the narrow side you can slice on a diagonal so the crostini aren’t too small.

In a mixing bowl drizzle the olive oil over the bread slices while gently tossing to coat evenly. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper and the grated parmesan and quickly toss again.

Arrange the seasoned and oiled crostini on a baking sheet and bake until crisp and golden brown on the outside, approx. 12 minutes. Make sure no moisture is left in the crostini or they will soften while in storage. Use immediately or allow to fully cool and store in an airtght container.