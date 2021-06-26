Leg. Nick Caracappa receives award from MCCSD Board of Education

At a recent Board of Education meeting for the Middle Country Central School District, Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa was recognized and awarded with a Certificate of Appreciation.

The certificate was the Board of Ed’s way of thanking the Legislator for his efforts in successfully eliminating Stagecoach Elementary School in Selden as a polling location for general and special elections. Caracappa, a former Middle Country School Board member himself is currently in negotiations with the Suffolk County Board of Elections to eliminate polling locations from other schools in the district as well.

“Thank you Legislative Caracappa for following through on protecting our students by removing the voting from Stagecoach Elementary. We certainly appreciate the partnership,” stated Middle Country School’s Board of Ed. President, Dr. Karen J. Lessler. Superintendent Dr. Roberta Gerold commented, “Middle Country thanks Legislator Caracappa for his commitment to the safety and security of our district – we appreciate him!”

“Our children’s safety is the number one priority in these efforts,” stated Legislator Caracappa. “I acted on this measure not only as an elected official, but as a father. I am humbled by the recognition for what was truly a community effort. My thanks go out to the Selden Fire Department, along with Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine for providing alternate polling sites for voters. Additionally, I thank Dr. Lessler, Dr. Gerold, and the entire Board of Education for acknowledging me with this Certificate of Appreciation.”