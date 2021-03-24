Kornreich wins vacant Brookhaven town board seat

A former Three Village Civic Association president will be taking a seat at the front of the room during Brookhaven Town Council meetings.

In a special election held March 23, Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) won his bid for the Town Board seat left vacant by Councilwoman Valerie Cartright (D-Port Jefferson Station). As of March 24, Kornreich received 1,863 votes (85.42%) while Republican challenger Theresa Laucella garnered 313 votes (14.35%). There were also five write-in votes.

Both Kornreich and Laucella announced their run for Town Board earlier in the year, after Cartright’s election as a judge for the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

Kornreich, who is also a Three Village Central School District board of ed member, said in a statement that he was excited to continue his public service.

“There is important work ahead and I look forward to engaging with my constituents collaboratively to build consensus around the challenges and opportunities for our community,” he said. “Our town is more than just lines on a map. It’s our home and we have a powerful role to play in shaping the future of our town. I know we can work together to build the Brookhaven of tomorrow. I want to thank all the voters who showed up and exercised their civic duty in this special election.”

Kornreich will serve until Dec. 31, 2023, the end of Cartright’s four-year term.