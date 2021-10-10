Kings Park wins homecoming game against Harborfields

Kings Park wins homecoming game against Harborfields

Harborfields senior wide receiver Frankie Claramitaro plows ahead midfield in a road game against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior wide receiver John Matthews, #80, is congratulated by teammate Griffin Iglio after a touchdown catch in their homecoming game against Harborfields Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park quarterback Jonathan Borkowski fires over the middle in their homecoming game against Harborfields Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Jonathan Borkowski cuts back inside in the Kingsman homecoming game against Harborfields Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park quarterback Jonathan Borkowski throws deep in the Kingmen’s homecoming game against Harborfields Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields running-back Jude Baez turns upfield after a catch in a road game against Kings Park Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park hosts Harborfields in the Kingsmen homecoming game Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park hosts Harborfields in the Kingsmen homecoming game Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park hosts Harborfields in the Kingsmen homecoming game Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park hosts Harborfields in the Kingsmen homecoming game Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park hosts Harborfields in the Kingsmen homecoming game Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park hosts Harborfields in the Kingsmen homecoming game Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park hosts Harborfields in the Kingsmen homecoming game Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
The homecoming court takes their places. Photo by Bill Landon
The homecoming court takes their places. Photo by Bill Landon
The homecoming court takes their places. Photo by Bill Landon
The homecoming court takes their places. Photo by Bill Landon
The homecoming court takes their places. Photo by Bill Landon
The homecoming court takes their places. Photo by Bill Landon
The homecoming court takes their places. Photo by Bill Landon
The homecoming court takes their places. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park homecoming King and Queen Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
The band plays during the Kings Park homecoming game. Photo by Bill Landon
The band plays during the Kings Park homecoming game. Photo by Bill Landon
The band plays during the Kings Park homecoming game. Photo by Bill Landon
The band plays during the Kings Park homecoming game. Photo by Bill Landon
The band plays during the Kings Park homecoming game. Photo by Bill Landon
The kickline team performs during the Kings Park homecoming game. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields senior running-back Luke DeRosa follows lead blocker Dylan Olson in a road game against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields senior running-back Luke DeRosa sprints out of the back field for the Tornadoes in a road game against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields senior running-back Luke DeRosa looks for an opening in a road game against Kings Park Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Nico Laviano follows lead blocker Griffin Iglio in the Kingsman homecoming game against Harborfields Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Nico Laviano takes the hand off from Jonathan Borkowski in the Kingsman homecoming game against Harborfields Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Nico Laviano turns up field in the Kingsman homecoming game against Harborfields Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Pass interference. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park line-backer Scott McConville takes down Harborfields running-back Jude Baez Oct 9.Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields running-back Sean Tucker stiff arms a defender in a road game against Kings Park Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields running-back Sean Tucker plows up the middle in a road game against Kings Park Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields quarterback Shane Longin gets a pass off before being leveled by a Kings Park defenseman Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields quarterback Shane Longin scrambles out of the pocket in a road game against Kings Park Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields quarterback Shane Longin follows lead blocking in a road game against Kings Park Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields quarterback Shane Longin throws over the middle to Jude Baez in a road game against Kings Park Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields quarterback Shane Longin throws the hail mary in a road game against Kings Park Oct 9. Photo by Bill Landon

It was all Kings Park in their homecoming game against Harborfields, where the Kingsmen dominated from the opening kickoff to blow out the Tornadoes, 34-7, Oct 9.

Senior quarterback Jonathan Borkowski teamed up with John Matthew for two touchdown throws a 14 yarder and a 26-yard pass and run play. Nico Laviano grounded out the yardage with a pair of touchdowns of his own a short yardage score and a 15-yard run. Kings Park’s James O’Melia punched in from short yardage in the win.  

Kings Park enters their bye-week and are back in action Oct. 23 with a road game against Comsewogue at 3 p.m. The Tornadoes retake the field with a home game against Eastport South Manor Oct. 15. Game time is 6:30 p.m.  

