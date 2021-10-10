Cooking Cove: Mustard passes muster for so many things

By Barbara Beltrami

Ah, mustard…slathered on a hot pastrami on rye, squeezed on a hot dog, mixed with mayonnaise on a ham and cheese sandwich. But let’s think outside the box or rather the jar. A little dollop in a vinaigrette, blended with cream in a sauce or combined with brown sugar for glazing a roast gives mustard an equally important role.

And then there are the different types of mustard — yellow, honey, spicy brown, Dijon, whole grain, hot, English, German.

According to Wikipedia the bruised or cracked mustard seeds are mixed with water, vinegar, wine, salt, and other liquids as well as spices to create a paste that ranges from bright yellow to dark brown and give us what we think of as prepared mustard.

A common condiment in the cuisines of India, Bangladesh and the Mediterranean as well as northern and Southeastern Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa, it is one of the most widely used condiments world wide.

There are several jars of mustard lined up on my refrigerator door, and although I’m sometimes not sure which one to use, it’s always an adventure for my taste buds.

Creamy Mustard Vinaigrette

YIELD: Makes a scant 3/4 cup

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 heaping tablespoon prepared Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, bruised

1/2 teaspoon mayonnaise

DIRECTIONS:

In a small bowl combine all ingredients and whisk vigorously until mixture emulsifies. Let sit at least 15 minutes; before serving remove garlic. Serve with Romaine or Bibb lettuce for a green salad or boiled potatoes for a potato salad.

Mustard Glazed Pork Tenderloin

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 – 2 pounds pork tenderloin

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 rounded tablespoons prepared grainy mustard

2 tablespoons dry sherry

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Pat meat dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl combine the brown sugar, mustard, sherry and soy sauce.

Add pork and turn well to thoroughly coat. Marinate at least 15 minutes or up to one hour. Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until smoking; swirl olive oil in pan until it is completely coated, sprinkle pork with salt and pepper, then place it in pan and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, turning meat every 3 minutes or so until it is caramelized on all sides, about 20 to 25 minutes; remove, tent with foil and let sit 10 minutes. Carve into 1/4-1/2” slices and serve with rice and roasted root vegetables.

Creamy Mustard Sauce with Herbs

YIELD: Makes about 1 1/2 cups

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 shallot finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup prepared Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground white pepper to taste

2 tablespoons fresh herbs such as tarragon, chives, dill, oregano or parsley

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium saucepan, warm oil over medium heat; add shallot and garlic and saute, stirring frequently, until shallot is opaque, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low, add cream, mustard, salt and pepper and herbs and cook, stirring constantly, until sauce thickens, about one minute. Serve with asparagus, Brussels sprouts, string beans, cauliflower, ham, pork, chicken or fish.