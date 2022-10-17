Kings Park Kingsmen rain on Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats’ homecoming parade

Kings Park wide receiver Sam Myung bolts through an opening in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River wide receiver Liam Kershis jets down the sideline for the score in the Wildcats homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River wide receiver Liam Kershis with an acrobatic one-handed catch in the Wildcats homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park coach. Bill Landon photo
Touchdown Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown Kyle Weeks. Bill Landon photo
Touchdown Kings Park. Bill Landon
Kings Park wide receiver Declan O’Melia saunters into the endzone untouched in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park wide receiver Declan O’Melia hauls in a 23-yarder from Kyle Weeks in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park quarterback Kyle Weeks throws over the middle in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park quarterback Kyle Weeks stiff arms a Wildcat defender in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River Wide receiver Will Hart comes down with the TD catch for the Wildcats in their homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Michael Casey powers his way up-field in the Wildcats homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Michael Casey looks upfield in the Wildcats homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River wide receiver Michael Casey looks for an opening in the Wildcats homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park quarterback Kyle Weeks throws a screen pass in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Just off the fingertips. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park quarterback Kyle Weeks looks for an open receiver in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats cheer. Bill Landon photo
Sam Palmer splits the uprights for the Wildcats in their homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River quarterback Dylan Zahn rifles one over the middle in the Wildcats homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River wide receiver Kiernan Clifford drags a defender in the Wildcats homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River wide receiver Kiernan Clifford drags a defender in the Wildcats homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Wildcats. Bill Landon
Wildcats timeout. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River quarterback Dylan Zahn throws over the middle in the Wildcats homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park quarterback Kyle Weeks throws deep in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior tail-back Mark Griffin powers his way up-field in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Liam Kershis fields the kickoff in the Wildcats homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park quarterback Kyle Weeks saunters into the endzone for the touchdown in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park quarterback Kyle Weeks breaks free in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior tail-back Mark Griffin follows lead blocking in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River head coach Aden Smith. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park corner back John Flynn with the kickoff catch against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Bill Landon photo
Wildcats. Landon photo
Wildcats. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River junior Daniel Greene turns upfield in the Wildcats homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Timeout. Landon photo
Timeout Wildcats. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior Scott McConville scores on a 69-yard pass play from Kyle Weeks in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park corner back John Flynn splits a pair of Wildcat defenders in a Div IV road game Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park corner back John Flynn with the kickoff return against Shoreham-Wading River Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River running back Liam Kershis turns upfield in the Wildcats homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River wide receiver Michael Casey turns upfield in the Wildcats homecoming game against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Wildcats take the field in their homecoming game against Kings Park Oct 15. Bill Landon photo
Wildcats take the field in their homecoming game against Kings Park Oct 15. Bill Landon photo

Leading 27-15 after three quarters of play, the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats looked for a win in their homecoming football game on Oct. 15 against Kings Park, but the Kingsmen had other ideas.

Kings Park quarterback Kyles Weeks was the offensive spark in the final 12 minutes of play, orchestrating a 29-point fourth quarter explosion that rained on the Wildcats homecoming parade to win it, 44-33.

Weeks hit wide receiver Declan O’Melia on an 89-yard pass play for the score with 7:22 left in regulation. Then, Weeks, on a keeper, punched his way in for the score to retake the lead with four minutes left.

Shoreham Wading River quarterback Dylan Zahn answered with a touchdown strike to Liam Kershis, and Sam Palmers foot the Wildcats and retook the lead, 33-30, with two minutes left. From there it was all Weeks, who aired one out for a 40-yard pass completion then found the endzone on a keeper where the Kingsmen edged ahead, 37-33. Weeks a cornerback on defense intercepted a Wildcat pass and ran it back 56 yards for the score, and Alex Squillacioti’s point after kick put the Kingsmen out front 44-33 for your final.

Zahn threw for three touch downs and rushed for another, and sophomore cornerback Michael Casey had two interceptions for the Wildcats.

The win lifts Kings Park to 5-1 in the division, and the loss drops the Wildcats to 3-3 with one game remaining before post season play begins.

Shoreham-Wading River retakes the field Friday, Oct. 21, in their final game of the regular season where they’ll host Mt. Sinai in a must-win game. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

Kings Park also back in action Friday, Oct. 21, solidly positioned in the playoff picture, will host Babylon. Game time is slated for 6:30 p.m.

