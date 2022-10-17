Kings Park Kingsmen rain on Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats’ homecoming parade

1 of 48

Leading 27-15 after three quarters of play, the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats looked for a win in their homecoming football game on Oct. 15 against Kings Park, but the Kingsmen had other ideas.

Kings Park quarterback Kyles Weeks was the offensive spark in the final 12 minutes of play, orchestrating a 29-point fourth quarter explosion that rained on the Wildcats homecoming parade to win it, 44-33.

Weeks hit wide receiver Declan O’Melia on an 89-yard pass play for the score with 7:22 left in regulation. Then, Weeks, on a keeper, punched his way in for the score to retake the lead with four minutes left.

Shoreham Wading River quarterback Dylan Zahn answered with a touchdown strike to Liam Kershis, and Sam Palmers foot the Wildcats and retook the lead, 33-30, with two minutes left. From there it was all Weeks, who aired one out for a 40-yard pass completion then found the endzone on a keeper where the Kingsmen edged ahead, 37-33. Weeks a cornerback on defense intercepted a Wildcat pass and ran it back 56 yards for the score, and Alex Squillacioti’s point after kick put the Kingsmen out front 44-33 for your final.

Zahn threw for three touch downs and rushed for another, and sophomore cornerback Michael Casey had two interceptions for the Wildcats.

The win lifts Kings Park to 5-1 in the division, and the loss drops the Wildcats to 3-3 with one game remaining before post season play begins.

Shoreham-Wading River retakes the field Friday, Oct. 21, in their final game of the regular season where they’ll host Mt. Sinai in a must-win game. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

Kings Park also back in action Friday, Oct. 21, solidly positioned in the playoff picture, will host Babylon. Game time is slated for 6:30 p.m.