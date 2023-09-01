King Quality donates new roof to Hope House Ministries in Port Jefferson

1 of 3

King Quality of Bohemia recently donated a new roof to Hope House Ministries in Port Jefferson. The dedication ceremony took place on Aug. 16.

The endeavor was made possible not only through King Quality’s contribution but also through the generous material donations from ABC Supply Company and GAF Materials Corporation.

“I am truly thankful for King Quality, because over the years Jeff has stepped up and stepped forward to assist us when things happen,” said Father Francis Pizzarelli, founder and executive director of Hope House Ministries.

“Father Frank and Hope House have been changing and saving lives one at a time for over 40 years,” said King Quality CEO Jeff Brett. “A miracle happens every day at Hope House. I’ve been blessed by my association with Hope House and it is such an honor to be able to give back and help a place that helps so many.”