Kindness at Terryville Road Elementary School at Port Jefferson Station

Last month, Terryville Road Elementary School celebrated National Random Acts of Kindness Day. Guided by the school social worker, Tiffany Liebling, students practiced kindness by participating in Kindness Bingo. Boys and girls could check off a box on their board by paying a student from a different class a compliment or making someone smile.

“It’s an absolute joy to see how thoughtful Terryville students are! I feel blessed to work with such exemplary children,” said principal Annemarie Sciove.

A student-created poster contest depicting thoughtful quotes and artwork decorated the building for the last few weeks and winners were just announced. Congratulations go to 5th grader Anderson Latt, 4th grader Paige Stonehill and 3rd grader Gia Ochoa. And a special acknowledgement to Mrs. Stoeber’s class who won the Kindness Bingo and will enjoy a pizza party next week.

“It’s good to take care of the world,” said 3rd grade winner, Gia.