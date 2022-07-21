Kids Korner: July 21 to July 28, 2022

PROGRAMS

Summer Drop-In Workshop

Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for a Summer Drop-In Workshop every Thursday through Aug. 18 including July 21 and July 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Each week’s project will be exciting and different. Programs will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child, adults free, payable at the door and includes all art supplies and general admission to the museum. Call 380-3230. .

Magic of Amore

Do you like magic? Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for a special family program by Magic of Amore on the Library’s front lawn on July 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fast-paced & original, this one-of-a-kind performance utilizes magic, illusion, comedy, music, and loads of audience participation Free and open to all. No registration necessary. Bring seating. Call 941-4080.

Wildlife Diversity

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a family program, Wildlife Diversity, on July 23 with presentations at 9 a.m. and again at 10:30 a.m. Join biologist Ranger Eric Powers as he introduces you to his Animal Ambassadors! Discover where in the world they come from, their special adaptations and more. You could meet exotic animals such as bugs, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals! You never know what animal is coming out next. Ticket are $12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

BNL Summer Sundays

As part of its Summer Sunday series, Brookhaven National Laboratory will be at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook on July 24 from noon to 5 p.m. Join BNL scientists in browsing the “Atoms to Cosmos” exhibit, a 75-year history of Brookhaven Lab discoveries. Take part in hands-on activities for all ages. Test your engineering and design skills, explore bubble chambers, discover the mysteries of light, and explore other kid-friendly scientific experiments! Admission is free. Visit www.bnl.gov/Sundays for schedule.

Museum Together

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum for a family program titled Museum Together on July 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Spend time in the Hall of Fishes learning about the collections and the artist who created the exhibits. Then collaborate on a work of art. Tickets are $10 per person, children 2 and under free. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Fun with Fireflies

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program titled Fun with Fireflies on July 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 and their parents will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors and crafts. $4 per child. Advance registration required by calling 269-4333.

Funky Town Playground

The Village of Port Jefferson kicks off its Children Shows series at the Jill Nees Russell Performance Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with Funky Town Playground, an integrated, educational, music, movement and yoga program designed for kids, on July 28 at 6:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Visit www.portjeff.com.

Toothy Tuesdays

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on Tuesdays in July for Toothy Tuesday, a shark tooth excavation workshop, from 2 to 4 p.m. Design and create a necklace or keychain featuring your fossil treasure. Admission + $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

FILM

‘Encanto’

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mount Sinai kicks off its Movies in the Moonlight series with a screening of Disney’s Encanto on July 22 at 8:15 p.m. Presented by the North Shore Youth Council and Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker. Bring seating, Call 403-4846.

‘How I Became a Pirate’

As part of the Huntington Arts Festival, Plaza Theatrical Productions will present the musical How I Became A Pirate on the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington on July 26 at 7 p.m. Sail off on a fantastic musical excursion when a band of comical pirates lands at North Beach looking for an expert digger to join their crew. Braid Beard and his mates enlist young Jeremy Jacob as they look for the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Jeremy finds that adventuring can be lots of fun, but also learns that love and home are treasures you can’t find on any map! The whole family will love this delightful and swashbuckling musical adventure. Free. Bring seating. Visit www.huntingtonarts.org.

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid from July 2 to July 24. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Puss-In-Boots’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hilarious musical re-telling of Puss-In-Boots, the tale of a boy and his ingenious feline, from July 8 to July 30. When Christopher inherits his father’s clever cat, he sets out on an adventure that takes him to the palace of King Vexmus and beyond and learns that faith comes from within. $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We’re in a Play!’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Art presents Mo Willems’ Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We’re in Play! outdoors on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society. 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 9 to July 29. An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, “bestus” friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible. Tickets are $18 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Junie B. Jones The Musical’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with Junie B. Jones The Musical from July 23 to Aug. 28. Sneak a peek into the “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal” of the outspoken and lovable Junie B. Jones! Based on the top selling children’s book series, this upbeat musical follows the spunky Junie as she navigates through the ups and downs of her first day of 1st grade. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Knuffle Bunny’

From Aug. 5 to Sept. 3, the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts will present Mo Willems’ Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Mian St., Smithtown. Trixie, her father, and her favorite stuffed bunny set off on a trip to the Laundromat. The trip brings wonder, excitement and joy to the lively toddler until she realizes that she has left her Knuffle Bunny back at the laundromat. Trixie does everything in her power to make her father understand the emergency, but her father fails to see the issue at hand. Filled with adventure, song and dancing laundry, it’s the perfect show for a family-friendly outing! Tickets are $1