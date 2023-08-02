Kids Korner: Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2023

PROGRAMS

DIDI Maxx Dance Party

Do your children love to dance? Village of Port Jefferson will host a Dance Party with DIDI Maxx on the Performance Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. Bring seating. Free. 631-473-4724

Pokémon Parade

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor continues Friday Summer Fun Workshops with a Pokémon Parade on Aug. 4 at noon and again at 2 p.m. Discover how whales, sharks, and other animals inspired some of your favorite Pokemon. Learn how to play a unique version of this card game, using animal facts to gain points. Then, design and create your very own pocket monster and exclusive card to go with it. For ages 6 and up. Admission fee + $10. Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. 631-367-3418.

Lollipop Train Rides

Did you know? Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association’s John Gardiner Farm, 900 Park Ave., Greenlawn offers rides on the Lollipop Train every Saturday in the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. including Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Call 631-754-1180 for more info.

Jester Jim Show

As part of the Long Island State Parks Summer Entertainment series, Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents an afternoon with Jester Jim on Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. filled with juggling, magic, audience participation, beat boxing, balancing and tons of comedy. Free. 631-269-4333

Backyard Wildlife

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket continues its 2023 Family Summer Program series on Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. with a visit from ambassador wildlife from Sweetbriar Nature Center. Meet at Hap’s Red Barn. Free. 631-689-6146

Giant Game & Big Voice Day!

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on the Library lawn for an afternoon of fun & games on Aug. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. Try your hand at games such as Giant versions of Connect 4, Scrabble, and Checkers. Move and balance with Twister. Sing your heart out with karaoke. Or spin the prize wheel! Families with babies and children up to 6th grade welcome. No registration required. In the case of rain, the event will be moved indoors. 631-941-4080

THEATER

‘Seussical Jr.’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents an outdoor production of Seussical Jr. on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 8 to Aug. 17. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, JoJo, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in this fantastical musical extravaganza. Tickets are $18.50 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Cinderella’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Cinderella, the beloved tale of a young girl’s magical night at the Royal Ball where she meets and briefly loses her true Prince Charming, from July 22 to Aug. 27. Only his quest to find the perfect fit for the glass slipper left behind will reunite them. But will they live happily ever after? All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’

Children’s theater continues at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with Alice’s Most Decidedly Unusual Adventures in Wonderland from Aug. 4 to 12. Talking flowers and tea in hats! It’s a rainy day at Camp Carroll Woods when our very modern heroine ventures down the rabbit hole. Join Alice as she encounters the outrageous citizens of Wonderland: the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, the March Hare, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, and many more. All seats are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’

Sachem High School East, 177 Granny Road Farmingville hosts a production of Disney’s High School Musical Jr. performed by their Summer 2023 Triple Threat students on Aug. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at www.potr.org.

FILM

‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Honey I Shrunk the Kids on Aug. 6 at noon. Wayne Szalinski, a preoccupied inventor, just can’t seem to get his electromagnetic shrinking machine to work. But when it finally does, it has Wayne’s kids in its sights! With the now 1/4-inch-tall children swept into the trash, the real adventure begins. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.