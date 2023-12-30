Kevin Mann bridges continents for peace, hope and educational enrichment

By Nasrin Zahed

Kevin Mann, president of the Rocky Point Rotary Club, stands at the forefront of a noble mission — to promote peace and unity within communities both at the local and global scale.

Notably, he is involved in the installation of Peace Poles, tangible symbols echoing the universal desire for a harmonious world.

A dedicated community leader, Mann has been actively engaged in various initiatives that aim to make a positive impact on both community and society. As the president of the Rocky Point Rotary, he has demonstrated a commitment to the principles of service, community betterment and international cooperation; or as they say in Rotary, putting “service above self.”

At the heart of Mann’s involvement is the Peace Pole Project — an endeavor that brings communities together through art and a shared vision for global peace. Peace Poles, adorned with the message, “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in multiple languages, symbolize the diversity of humanity and the collective aspiration for a more peaceful world.

Mann’s pivotal role in spearheading the installation of Peace Poles becomes evident in instances such as at the dedication ceremony of a pole erected by the Sound Beach Property Owners Association at the East Beach entrance on Shore Drive, overlooking the Long Island Sound. This dedication exemplifies the Rocky Point Rotary Club’s unwavering dedication to fostering peace and understanding within the community.

Under Mann’s guidance, the Peace Poles serve as visual reminders of a shared commitment to peace, contributing significantly to the broader mission of building peaceful communities worldwide.

The Peace Pole Project seamlessly aligns with the visionary goals of the International Cities of Peace movement, reflecting Mann’s global perspective. This movement, established in 2009, encourages cities to engage in peace building at the grassroots level actively.

The Peace Poles, with their multilingual inscriptions, become ambassadors of Long Island’s mission for peace. By aspiring to have Long Island recognized as an International City of Peace, Mann envisions an Island actively contributing to the Rotary’s global efforts.

Mann not only leads the Peace Pole Project locally but is also a co-founder and current president of the Hope Children’s Fund. This showcases Mann’s commitment to global impact and plays a vital role in supporting the Jerusha Mwiraria Hope Children’s Home in Meru, Kenya — an orphanage that Mann helped establish with the late Larry Hohler.

Under Mann’s guidance, the Hope Children’s Fund provides education for orphans at the Kenyan children’s home. From its start in 2005 with 18 children, the home now supports 92, with some graduates becoming lawyers, doctors and entrepreneurs — a testament to Mann’s and Hohler’s transformative vision.

What sets Mann apart is not only his impactful initiatives but also his humility. Mann, in his tireless efforts, remains incredibly humble, never failing to acknowledge and include everyone who helps make these dreams possible.

He recognizes that positive change is a collective effort, and his inclusive approach fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility with no personal gain behind his actions. Mann states that he is “paid in smiles and thank yous, something people give you from their hearts and souls.”

In addition to his current endeavors, Mann envisions establishing what is known as the Corridor of Peace on Long Island, running along Route 25A and covering four local school districts in Rocky Point, Shoreham-Wading River, Miller Place and Longwood. This ambitious project aims to create a geographic and cultural corridor dedicated to promoting peace, understanding and cooperation within these communities.

The Corridor of Peace becomes a testament to Mann’s commitment to fostering harmony not only globally but also within the fabric of Long Island.

Mann’s involvement in the Peace Pole Project exemplifies his unwavering commitment to fostering peace and unity within communities. Through his leadership in the Rocky Point Rotary Club and participation in initiatives like the Hope Children’s Fund, Mann continues to be a beacon of positive change.

As Mann dedicates his time and energy to these noble causes, he not only inspires local communities but beckons others to join the journey toward a brighter, more peaceful future on a global scale. In the interconnected world he envisions, Long Island becomes not just a local community but a shining example of peace at work, with the Jerusha Mwiraria Hope Children’s Home standing as an emblem of the transformative power of compassion and education across continents.

For his continued efforts with the Peace Pole Project, establishing a Corridor of Peace and supporting a more peaceful Long Island, TBR News Media recognizes Kevin Mann as a 2023 Person of the Year. Because as Mann simply and resoundingly states, “Peace starts at home.”