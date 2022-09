Jack Melore, of Smithtown High School West, was named the New York Jets High School Player of the Week.

On Saturday, Sept.24, in a 20-14 upset victory over No. 4 Half Hollow Hills East, Jack had 10

catches for 226 yards and three total touchdowns. On defense he had six tackles, including a

quarterback sack and batted away three passes.

For being selected as player of the week the New York Jets will be donating $1,000 to the West

football program.