Island Estates Colonial In Setauket!

Welcome to this professionally landscaped and expanded 5 bedroom colonial detailed with Belgian block lined driveway, brick walkway and bluestone entry steps. Open the front door to foyer with moldings, living room with fireplace and built-ins, huge eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island and desk, which opens to 20 x 20 ft. family room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace and sliders to deck and patio, plus 5th bedroom, and mud/ laundry accessible from garage and deck. Full basement, central AC, cedar closet, security system, 2 car garage, interior Roth oil tank, 200 amps. .69 acre lot and so much more. $783,000

For more information click here